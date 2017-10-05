FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek jobless rate eases to 21 pct in July, 42.8 pct among youngsters
October 5, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 15 days ago

Greek jobless rate eases to 21 pct in July, 42.8 pct among youngsters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate dipped to 21 percent in July from an upwardly revised 21.3 percent the previous month, the country’s national statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of registered unemployed was 1 million people. Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate eased to 42.8 from 43.2 percent a year ago.

Greece’s jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013, has been easing in recent months but is still the highest in the euro zone.

Greece expects the unemployment rate to fall to 19 percent next year, the finance ministry said in a draft 2018 budget submitted to parliament on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
