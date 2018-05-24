FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euro zone to decide on terms of Greek bailout exit in June - Centeno

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone will decide in June on all measures needed, including further debt relief, to successfully conclude Greece’s bailout, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

Centeno said it was crucial for Athens to continue carrying out reforms to put its economy on a firmer growth path.

“We encourage the Greek government to keep the pace and implement reforms before our June meeting,” Centeno told a news conference at the end of a regular monthly meeting of euro zone finance ministers — the Eurogroup. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)

