January 22, 2018 / 1:32 PM / in an hour

German Finance Minister says Greece has made progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Greece has made progress in implementing the commitments on reforms it had made to other euro zone members, which are crucial for new loan disbursements, Germany’s finance minister said on Monday.

“Following the reports we will receive, we presume Greece has made progress and we will assess the situation carefully,” German Finance Minister Peter Altmaier told reporters on arriving at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

“It is also in the interest of our Greek friends to implement all the parts that have been agreed on,” he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

