ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greece is on track to complete its third international bailout plan but needs to stick to reforms after the programme expires in August, the European Commission’s mission chief to Greece Declan Costello said on Thursday.

“Greece must ensure that reforms are on track, … and must avoid policy reversal after the progamme ends,” Costello said during a conference in Athens. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)