May 31, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greece eases capital controls, raises monthly cash withdrawal limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greece will raise the monthly limit of cash that can be withdrawn from bank accounts to 5,000 euros from 2,300 euros as part of measures to ease capital controls imposed three years ago, the government said on Thursday in a decree.

The finance ministry’s decision will come into effect once it is published in the government gazette.

Athens first imposed capital controls in the summer of 2015, to stem a flight of cash from its banks at the height of a debt crisis which led to its third financial bailout since 2010. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos;)

