May 10, 2019 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.1 pct in April

    ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in April, statistics service ELSTAT
data showed on Friday.
    The reading was 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in March. The
data showed that headline consumer price inflation also picked
up to 1.0 percent year-on-year from 0.9 percent in the previous
month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on household incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
    
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT
EU-harmonised   1.1    1.0    0.8  0.5  0.6  1.1  1.8
CPI y/y         1.0    0.9    0.6  0.4  0.6  1.0  1.8
-------------------------------------------------------
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
