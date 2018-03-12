FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Greek industrial output declines 1.7 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output
decreased 1.7 percent in January compared to the same month last
year, after an upwardly revised 1.3 percent rise in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
6.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
increased 22.1 percent. Electricity production decreased 23.3
percent.

*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG
(%)
Industrial         -1.7   1.3*  2.0   1.6*  4.1*   5.5
output y/y
Manufacturing       6.4   6.3   0.2  -0.3   1.3    3.1
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
