Greek industrial output declines 1.7 pct y/y in January

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output decreased 1.7 percent in January compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.3 percent rise in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 6.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 22.1 percent. Electricity production decreased 23.3 percent. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG (%) Industrial -1.7 1.3* 2.0 1.6* 4.1* 5.5 output y/y Manufacturing 6.4 6.3 0.2 -0.3 1.3 3.1 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)