Greek industrial output falls 2.7 pct y/y in March

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined 2.7 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank 0.2 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output rose 0.3 percent. Electricity production decreased 13.8 percent with water output down 0.2 percent. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial -2.7 3.0* 4.2 1.3 4.2 -0.7 output y/y Manufacturing -0.2 3.1 0.2 -0.2 5.3 -1.3 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)