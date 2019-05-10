Market News
May 10, 2019 / 9:19 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Greek industrial output falls 2.7 pct y/y in March

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output declined
2.7 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after
an upwardly revised 3.0 percent increase in February, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank
0.2 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output
rose 0.3 percent. Electricity production decreased 13.8 percent
with water output down 0.2 percent.
    
*********************************************************    
KEY FIGURES     MARCH  FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT 
(%)
Industrial      -2.7   3.0*  4.2   1.3   4.2   -0.7
output y/y
Manufacturing   -0.2   3.1   0.2  -0.2   5.3   -1.3
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
