Greek January retail sales rise 8.4%, led by furniture, appliances

ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 8.4% in January compared to the same month a year earlier after an upwardly revised 0.6% increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Retail sales were led higher by furniture, electrical appliances, apparel, footwear, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed. Greece's economy is expected to contract by 3% this year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic has brought economic activity to a near standstill. KEY FIGURES Jan. Dec. Nov. Oct. Sept. Retail sales by volume 8.4 0.6* 3.7 7.2 5.0 y/y Retail sales by 10.1 2.2* 4.7 6.6 4.4 revenue y/y *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)