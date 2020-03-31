Market News
Greek January retail sales rise 8.4%, led by furniture, appliances

    ATHENS, March 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 8.4% in January compared to the same month a year earlier
after an upwardly revised 0.6% increase in December, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Retail sales were led higher by furniture, electrical
appliances, apparel, footwear, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals,
the data showed.
    Greece's economy is expected to contract by 3% this year,
according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic
has brought economic activity to a near standstill. 

 KEY FIGURES             Jan.  Dec.   Nov.   Oct.   Sept.
 Retail sales by volume  8.4   0.6*   3.7    7.2    5.0
 y/y                                                
 Retail sales by         10.1  2.2*   4.7    6.6    4.4
 revenue y/y                                        
 *revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
