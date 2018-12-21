Bonds News
Greek current account deficit widens in October, tourism revenues up

    ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account balance
showed a slightly wider deficit in October compared to the same
month a year ago on the back of a wider deficit in the balance
of goods, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    Central bank data showed the deficit at 871 million euros
from a deficit of 789 million euros in October 2017.
     Tourism revenues increased to 1.41 billion euros from 1.19
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    "The current account registered a deficit of 871 million
euros, up by 82 million year-on-year, due to a deterioration
mainly in the balance of goods, as well as in the secondary
income account. By contrast, the services balance and the
primary income account improved," the Bank of Greece said.
    In January to October, Greece's current account showed a
deficit of 2.1 million euros, up by 1.6 billion euros
year-on-year as the trade deficit widened and the primary income
account deficit widened.
    In 2017 as a whole, Greece's current account deficit reached
1.5 billion euros, down by 418 million year-on-year.
        
 CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)  2018    2017
                                      
 January                      -0.586  -0.340
 February                     -1.294  -1.030
 March                        -0.956  -1.412
 April                        -1.344  -0.506
 May                           0.191  -0.658
 June                          0.210   0.737
 July                          1.577   1.545
 August                        1.564   1.826
 September                     0.551   0.978
 October                      -0.871  -0.789
 
 (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)
