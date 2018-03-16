TABLE-Euro zone Feb inflation revised down to 1.1 pct y/y

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro in February. Eurostat had initially estimated inflation in February at 1.2 pct year-on-year. Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates Weight Annual rate Monthly (‰) rate 2018 Feb 17 Sep 17 Oct 17 Nov 17 Dec 17 Jan 18 Feb 18 Feb 18 All-items HICP 1000.0 2.0 1.5 1.4 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.1 0.2 All-items excluding: 903.0 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.0 0.3 > energy > energy, unprocessed food 828.2 0.9 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 0.3 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 0.9 1.1 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 0.4 > energy, seasonal food 862.6 0.9 1.3 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.3 > tobacco 976.7 2.0 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.1 0.2 Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.7 2.5 1.9 2.3 2.2 2.1 1.9 1.0 -0.1 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.0 0.8 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.5 2.3 -0.1 > unprocessed food 74.8 5.3 1.5 2.8 2.4 1.9 1.1 -0.9 -0.3 Energy 97.0 9.3 3.9 3.0 4.7 2.9 2.2 2.1 -0.3 Non-energy industrial goods 263.3 0.2 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.0 Services 443.9 1.3 1.5 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 0.6 Contributions to euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates Contributions Feb 17 Sep 17 Oct 17 Nov 17 Dec 17 Jan 18 Feb 18 Food, alcohol & tobacco 0.50 0.36 0.46 0.43 0.41 0.39 0.21 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 0.10 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.27 0.30 0.28 > unprocessed food 0.40 0.11 0.21 0.18 0.14 0.08 -0.07 Energy 0.87 0.38 0.29 0.45 0.28 0.22 0.21 Non-energy industrial goods 0.04 0.13 0.09 0.11 0.13 0.15 0.14 Services 0.57 0.66 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.56 0.57 The full dataset is available in the Eurostat online database. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)