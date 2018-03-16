FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018

TABLE-Euro zone Feb inflation revised down to 1.1 pct y/y

    BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on
inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro in February. Eurostat had initially estimated inflation in
February at 1.2 pct year-on-year.

Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates
                                      Weight                        Annual rate                           Monthly
                                       (‰)                                                                 rate
                                       2018   Feb 17  Sep 17   Oct 17  Nov 17  Dec 17  Jan 18  Feb 18     Feb 18
 All-items HICP                       1000.0   2.0      1.5     1.4     1.5     1.4     1.3     1.1         0.2
 All-items excluding:                 903.0    1.2      1.3     1.2     1.2     1.2     1.2     1.0         0.3
 > energy                                                                                                 
 > energy, unprocessed food           828.2    0.9      1.3     1.1     1.1     1.1     1.2     1.2         0.3
 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco    707.3    0.9      1.1     0.9     0.9     0.9     1.0     1.0         0.4
 > energy, seasonal food              862.6    0.9      1.3     1.1     1.1     1.2     1.2     1.2         0.3
 > tobacco                            976.7    2.0      1.5     1.3     1.5     1.3     1.2     1.1         0.2
 Food, alcohol & tobacco              195.7    2.5      1.9     2.3     2.2     2.1     1.9     1.0        -0.1
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco  121.0    0.8      2.0     2.1     2.1     2.2     2.5     2.3        -0.1
 > unprocessed food                    74.8    5.3      1.5     2.8     2.4     1.9     1.1     -0.9       -0.3
 Energy                                97.0    9.3      3.9     3.0     4.7     2.9     2.2     2.1        -0.3
 Non-energy industrial goods          263.3    0.2      0.5     0.4     0.4     0.5     0.6     0.6         0.0
 Services                             443.9    1.3      1.5     1.2     1.2     1.2     1.2     1.3         0.6
               Contributions to euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates
                                                          Contributions 
                                      Feb 17   Sep 17  Oct 17  Nov 17  Dec 17  Jan 18  Feb 18
 Food, alcohol & tobacco               0.50     0.36    0.46    0.43    0.41    0.39    0.21
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco   0.10     0.25    0.25    0.26    0.27    0.30    0.28
 > unprocessed food                    0.40     0.11    0.21    0.18    0.14    0.08   -0.07
 Energy                                0.87     0.38    0.29    0.45    0.28    0.22    0.21
 Non-energy industrial goods           0.04     0.13    0.09    0.11    0.13    0.15    0.14
 Services                              0.57     0.66    0.54    0.54    0.54    0.56    0.57
 The full dataset is available in the Eurostat online database.    
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
