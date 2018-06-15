FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

TABLE-Euro zone inflation jumps y/y in May as expected

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on
consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro in May 2018.
    The data matches expectations of economists polled by Reuters and earlier Eurostat estimates.
    
Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates
                                      Weight                        Annual rate                           Monthly
                                        (‰)                                                                rate
                                       2018    May 17  Dec 17  Jan 18  Feb 18  Mar 18  Apr 18  May 18      May 18
 All-items HICP                       1000.0    1.4     1.4     1.3     1.1     1.3     1.3r    1.9         0.5
 All-items excluding:                  903.0    1.1     1.2     1.2     1.0     1.3     1.1     1.4         0.3
 > energy                                                                                                 
 > energy, unprocessed food            828.2    1.0     1.1     1.2     1.2     1.3     1.1     1.3         0.2
 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco     707.3    0.9     0.9     1.0     1.0     1.0     0.8r    1.1         0.3
 > energy, seasonal food               862.6    1.0     1.2     1.2     1.2     1.3     1.1     1.3         0.2
 > tobacco                             976.7    1.4     1.3     1.2     1.1     1.2     1.1     1.8         0.5
 Food, alcohol & tobacco               195.7    1.5     2.1     1.9     1.0     2.1     2.4     2.5         0.4
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco   121.0    1.5     2.2     2.5     2.3     2.9     3.0     2.6         0.0
 > unprocessed food                    74.8     1.6     1.9     1.1     -0.9    0.8     1.5     2.4         1.2
 Energy                                97.0     4.5     2.9     2.2     2.1     2.0     2.6     6.1         2.2
 Non-energy industrial goods           263.3    0.3     0.5     0.6     0.6     0.2     0.3     0.3         0.0
 Services                              443.9    1.3     1.2     1.2     1.3     1.5     1.0     1.6         0.4
 r = revised

            Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates
                                                          Contributions 
                                      May 17  Dec 17  Jan 18  Feb 18  Mar 18  Apr 18  May 18
 Food, alcohol & tobacco               0.30    0.41    0.39    0.21    0.41    0.47    0.50
 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco   0.18    0.27    0.30    0.28    0.35    0.36    0.31
 > unprocessed food                    0.12    0.14    0.08   -0.07    0.06    0.11    0.18
 Energy                                0.43    0.28    0.22    0.21    0.20    0.25    0.58
 Non-energy industrial goods           0.08    0.13    0.15    0.14    0.07   0.09r    0.08
 Services                              0.59    0.54    0.56    0.57    0.67    0.45    0.72
 r = revised
    

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
