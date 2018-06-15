TABLE-Euro zone inflation jumps y/y in May as expected

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro in May 2018. The data matches expectations of economists polled by Reuters and earlier Eurostat estimates. Euro area inflation rate (%), selected aggregates Weight Annual rate Monthly (‰) rate 2018 May 17 Dec 17 Jan 18 Feb 18 Mar 18 Apr 18 May 18 May 18 All-items HICP 1000.0 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.1 1.3 1.3r 1.9 0.5 All-items excluding: 903.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.3 1.1 1.4 0.3 > energy > energy, unprocessed food 828.2 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.3 0.2 > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.8r 1.1 0.3 > energy, seasonal food 862.6 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.3 0.2 > tobacco 976.7 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.8 0.5 Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.7 1.5 2.1 1.9 1.0 2.1 2.4 2.5 0.4 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.0 1.5 2.2 2.5 2.3 2.9 3.0 2.6 0.0 > unprocessed food 74.8 1.6 1.9 1.1 -0.9 0.8 1.5 2.4 1.2 Energy 97.0 4.5 2.9 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.6 6.1 2.2 Non-energy industrial goods 263.3 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.0 Services 443.9 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.5 1.0 1.6 0.4 r = revised Contributions to the euro area annual inflation rate (pp), selected aggregates Contributions May 17 Dec 17 Jan 18 Feb 18 Mar 18 Apr 18 May 18 Food, alcohol & tobacco 0.30 0.41 0.39 0.21 0.41 0.47 0.50 > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 0.18 0.27 0.30 0.28 0.35 0.36 0.31 > unprocessed food 0.12 0.14 0.08 -0.07 0.06 0.11 0.18 Energy 0.43 0.28 0.22 0.21 0.20 0.25 0.58 Non-energy industrial goods 0.08 0.13 0.15 0.14 0.07 0.09r 0.08 Services 0.59 0.54 0.56 0.57 0.67 0.45 0.72 r = revised (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)