December 5, 2019 / 9:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Euro zone finance mins have reached deal in principle on ESM reform -Centeno

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have reached an agreement “in principle” on the reform of the bloc’s European Stability Mechanism rescue fund in a meeting in Brussels, the chair of the meeting, Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

“We have reached an agreement in principle on a package of elements related to the ESM reform, and we laid the ground for upcoming decisions to complete the banking union, including the common deposit insurance,” Centeno told a news conference. He said the reform will be signed off in the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

