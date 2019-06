BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday important progress was made on a euro zone budget by the bloc’s finance ministers in a meeting in Luxembourg.

Le Maire said the budget would be operational in 2021 and called it a “game changer”, “a mini-revolution” that would largely improve the way the euro zone works and would better address economic woes. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Janet Lawrence)