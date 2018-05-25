FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018

European Commission urges Italy to be economically "responsible"

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission is urging Italy’s new government to stick to “responsible” budgetary policies despite election pledges of high spending, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

“First of all, we need to see the concrete policies and policy proposals of the Italian government, the stability programme which the government is going to put forward,” Dombrovskis told reporters before a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

“As you know our message from the European Commission is very clear — that it’s important that Italy continues to stick with responsible fiscal and macroeconomic policies,” he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

