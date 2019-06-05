IMF to warn Italy's debt poses major risk to euro zone economy - source

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund believes Italy’s debt is a major risk to the euro zone economy, together with global trade tensions and a hard Brexit, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday ahead of a report the IMF will present next week.

The so-called article IV report on the euro zone will be presented by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on June 13 in Luxembourg, the source said, adding that the main issues have been already discussed with euro zone representatives this week. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)