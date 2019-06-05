EU Commission says disciplinary procedure over Italy debt is warranted

BRUSSELS, June 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission has concluded on Wednesday that Italy is in breach of EU fiscal rules because of its growing debt, a situation that justifies the launch of a disciplinary procedure.

If European Union states back this assessment in the next two weeks, the EU executive could subsequently recommend to start the procedure, a move expected before a meeting of EU finance ministers in early July. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Robin Emmott)