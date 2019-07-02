Financials
EU Commission to discuss Italy's public finances on July 3

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission will discuss Italy’s public finances at its weekly meeting on Wednesday, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at 1030 GMT in Brussels.

The Commission is expected to decide whether to recommend a disciplinary procedure against Rome for its rising debt.

The meeting was postponed by a day because the president of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, had to attend an extraordinary summit of EU leaders over divying up the bloc’s top jobs after European elections in May. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

