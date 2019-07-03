Financials
EU governments see considerable improvement in Italy's public finances - source

BRUSSELS, July 3 (Reuters) - Representatives of European Union governments see a “considerable improvement” in Italy’s fiscal plans after the government announced new measures this week, an EU official told Reuters.

Italy’s deficit this year is expected to be at 1.9% of output, much lower than previously forecast. Governments also saw a structural improvement of 0.3% this year, and “considerable improvement” in Italy’s fiscal plans for next year, the official said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

