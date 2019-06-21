Italy hopes to avoid EU debt procedure, PM to meet Juncker

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s prime minister said on Friday he was determined to avoid an EU sanctions procedure over the country’s growing debt and was due to hold talks with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later in the day.

“We have to avert it,” Giuseppe Conte told reporters as he arrived for the second day of an EU summit. “It’s a difficult situation but I’m confident of a positive solution.”

It is unclear if Italy can stop the procedure, which Brussels has said would be warranted on the basis of 2018 data and EU forecasts.