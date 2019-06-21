Italy hopes to avoid EU debt procedure, PM to meet Juncker

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s prime minister said on Friday he was determined to avoid an EU sanctions procedure over the country’s growing debt and was due to hold talks with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later in the day.
“We have to avert it,” Giuseppe Conte told reporters as he arrived for the second day of an EU summit. “It’s a difficult situation but I’m confident of a positive solution.”
It is unclear if Italy can stop the procedure, which Brussels has said would be warranted on the basis of 2018 data and EU forecasts.
Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Robin Emmott