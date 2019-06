BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday European Union’s fiscal rules should be revised and focus on growth rather than on financial stability.

“We have a stability and growth pact that focuses on stability and not on growth. We want to invert this order,” Conte told reporters, saying he planned to respect existing EU fiscal rules but would work to change them. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey; @fraguarascio)