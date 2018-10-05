FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission to react to Italy budget after Oct.15 -spokeswoman

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission will only react to Italy’s 2019 budget plan when it is delivered to Brussels by an Oct. 15 deadline, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The position of the Commission remains unchanged. We will assess the draft budgetary plan for 2019 after its official presentation,” spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told a regular briefing, adding that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had “not yet read a word” of the Italian proposal. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

