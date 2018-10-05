French FinMin: European Commission to assess Italy's fiscal plans

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - It is up to the European Commission to assess Italy’s budget plans, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, adding he was not worried that the situation would trigger a new debt crisis in the euro zone.

"It will be up to the European Commission to give us its own assessment of the situation," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia.