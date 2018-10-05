FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French FinMin: European Commission to assess Italy's fiscal plans

1 Min Read

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - It is up to the European Commission to assess Italy’s budget plans, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, adding he was not worried that the situation would trigger a new debt crisis in the euro zone.

“It will be up to the European Commission to give us its own assessment of the situation,” he said on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

