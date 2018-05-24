FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 24, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy essential for euro zone - French finance minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy is an essential part of the euro zone and pro-European comments of Italian President Sergio Mattarella were a positive signal, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Euro zone governments and financial markets have been alarmed at the impending arrival of a new government in Rome under Giuseppe Conte comprising of two eurosceptic, anti-establishment parties, who won votes by calling for an easing of euro zone budget discipline and public debt rules.

“Italy is an essential partner of the euro zone and an essential partner in Europe,” Le Maire said on entering talks of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

“It is one of the important economies of the euro zone and the European Union. We have all positively noted the first declarations of the president of the Republic. We think it is a positive signal. We want to work in a constructive fashion with Italy and we will judge it on its actions,” he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Alissa de Carbonnel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.