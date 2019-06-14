Financials
June 14, 2019 / 9:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy has only days to give answers to EU over debt -France's Le Maire

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy should clarify in the next few days how it intends to avert a European Union disciplinary action over its soaring debt, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

He spoke after Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria explained Rome’s public finances to euro zone counterparts at a meeting in Luxembourg. The EU has said there is room to open a disciplinary procedure against Italy, which could lead to fines. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Mark Heinrich)

