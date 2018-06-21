IMF's Lagarde says Italy govt should clarify its economic plans

LUXEMBOURG, June 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is seeking more clarity from Italy’s new government on its economic plans as it sees that markets are nervous over the country, the fund’s managing director said on Thursday.

“We don’t yet know what is the general economic policy set that Italy will apply,” Christine Lagarde told a news conference in Luxembourg on the sidelines of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers. “We are hearing some reassuring statements in terms of fiscal discipline, declining debt trends,” she said, but added that the fund wants to understand more in detail the economic plans of the new eurosceptic government in Rome.

“Markets are rather nervous,” she said, adding that a team of the fund’s economic experts will go to Italy in two weeks for a regular visit. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski Editing by Andrew Heavens)