May 24, 2018 / 1:13 PM / in an hour

Slovakia warns Italy against "suicide mission"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 24 (Reuters) - Italy should remember it is not alone in the euro zone before embarking on a “suicide mission” of spending more and taxing less, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

Speaking before a meeting of euro zone finance minister in Brussels, Kazimir said the new Italian government coalition should not ignore European Union limits on budget deficit and public debt.

“I sincerely hope that the new Italian govt won’t ignore rules and take euro zone hostage for the sake of pre-election promises. That would be a very risky business,” Kazimir tweeted.

“Should they decide otherwise and go on a ‘suicide mission’ and jump ship instead, so be it ... but let me be clear, you’re not alone on board of that ship!” (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

