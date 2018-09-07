FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy shares EU target of improving public finances, Finmin says

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday he shared European Union’s targets of improving the country’s fiscal stance while pursuing economic growth.

His remarks came after he met with EU Commission’s Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

He said on Twitter that the meetings were “constructive” and that a common line emerged on adopting “measures for economic growth which are in line with rules and allow an improvement of public finances”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

