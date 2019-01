BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s economy minister Giovanni Tria said on Monday the economic policies recommended by the International Monetary Fund posed a risk to the global economy.

Asked about an IMF report that said Italy was one of the risks for the global economy, together with China and Brexit , Tria told reporters: “The fourth risk are the policies recommended by the IMF.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)