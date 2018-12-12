Bond yields tumble, euro spikes on report Italy to propose 2 pct deficit plan

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields tumbled and the euro jumped on Wednesday, following a report that Italy is to propose a budget deficit target of 2 percent — well below the previous target of 2.4 percent.

The closely-watched gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 272 basis points, its tightest since early October.

Italy’s two-year bond yields was last down 18 basis points on the day at 0.49 percent.

The euro extended gains to rise 0.4 percent on the day at $1.1365 after the news. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)