Bonds News
December 12, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Bond yields tumble, euro spikes on report Italy to propose 2 pct deficit plan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields tumbled and the euro jumped on Wednesday, following a report that Italy is to propose a budget deficit target of 2 percent — well below the previous target of 2.4 percent.

The closely-watched gap between Italian and German 10-year bond yields narrowed to 272 basis points, its tightest since early October.

Italy’s two-year bond yields was last down 18 basis points on the day at 0.49 percent.

The euro extended gains to rise 0.4 percent on the day at $1.1365 after the news. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Valentina Za and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.