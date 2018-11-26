UPDATE 2-Italian bond yields fall as Rome signals cut to deficit target

* Italian govt officials signal deficit target of 2 pct

* Some analysts question market rally

* Italian auction last week may have spooked govt (Adds quote, chart, details, updates prices throughout)

By Virginia Furness

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian government bond yields briefly fell 20-30 basis points to reach two-month lows on Monday, after reports that Italy’s governing coalition was bowing to pressure from the European Union and may reduce next year’s budget deficit target.

Italy is considering cutting its deficit target to as low as 2 percent of gross domestic product to avoid a disciplinary procedure from Brussels, government sources told Reuters.

Rome’s months-long standoff with Brussels over its spending plans has panicked investors nervous about Italian government finances, and the suggestion of a compromise were welcomed by markets on Monday, with investors buying back into Italian debt.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield fell more than 22 basis points to a two-month low of 3.17 percent, while its spread over higher-rated Germany was at its tightest in over a month at 279 basis points .

Italy’s spread over Germany fell to below 300 basis points on Friday after having increased to near its highest level since 2013 at 335 basis points earlier in the week.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hinted on Sunday at the possibility of tweaking the deficit goal for next year, a move that could open a negotiation between Rome and Brussels to avoid disciplinary measures.

Analysts said pressure to revise the budget came from the lacklustre ‘BTP Italia’ bond sale last week which suggests domestic investors are losing faith in Italian assets.

The Bank of Italy last week warned that rising yields on Italian government bonds were hurting private wealth and undermining the country’s financial sector.

Italy’s government, the euro-zone’s most indebted member, is holding two bond auctions later this week.

“The Italian government should take notice of the several tough messages they received this past week – particularly from the Italian public and Banca d’Italia,” said Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, with reference to poor the BTP Italia take-up.

Other analysts were more cautious about Monday’s rush back into Italian debt, and by 1030 GMT the bonds had erased some of the earlier gains. The 10-year bond yield was down 15 bps at 3.26 percent.

Cyril Regnat, a Paris-based fixed income strategist at Natixis, said he was surprised at both the timing of Rome’s apparent shift after Salvini had recently ruled out tweaking the budget, and the market reaction.

“The market is overreacting,” he said. “As of today we don’t have any real backing or figures (to the reports of lowering the budget deficit target).”

He said that a likely fall in Italian economic growth in 2019 would make the probability of hitting a 2.2 percent or 2 percent deficit target “very small”.

Italy’s short-end government bond yields were more than 30 basis points lower at 0.64 percent before pulling back to trade at 0.78 percent.

Greek 10-year government bond yields were also well bid, and were set for their biggest one day fall since September as the rally in Italian bonds helped boost support for peripheral assets, and on news of a merger between Greek lender Eurobank and Grivalia Properties.

Elsewhere, German government bond yields came off recent lows after the United Kingdom and European Union reached an agreement over the UK’s exit plans.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield was last trading two basis points higher to 0.36 percent.