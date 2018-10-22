FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone banks see rising credit demand, easing standards in Q4

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Banks in the euro zone expect an increases in net demand for housing loans, consumer credit and loans to enterprises in the fourth quarter, the European Central Bank said in a survey of the bloc’s banks, published on Monday ahead of schedule.

Credit standards or internal guidelines for loan approval criteria are expected to be broadly unchanged for loans to enterprises in the fourth quarter while lenders expect an easing of credit standards for housing loans and consumer credit, the ECB said.

The ECB’s report, dated Oct. 23, and was expected to be published at 0800 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by David Stamp)

