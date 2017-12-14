Euro, bond yields rise as ECB revises up growth forecasts

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The euro strengthened and euro zone bond yields rose after the European Central Bank on Thursday revised its growth forecasts upwards.

The euro hit a nine-day high of $1.1863 as ECB President Mario Draghi set out the revision to the growth forecasts and said further growth surprises were possible.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit the day’s high and was up 3 basis points on the day at 0.34 percent at one point during his speech.

Euro zone stocks and blue-chips were little changed by the rise in the euro, trading down 0.3 to 0.4 percent, the levels they were at before Draghi began speaking. (Reporting by London Markets Team; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)