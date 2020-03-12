UPDATE 1-Euro, bonds and stocks sell off as ECB disappoints

(Upates througout)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell, Italy’s 10-year bond yields jumped to a seven-month high and stocks tumbled on Thursday as markets expressed disappointment at the European Central Bank package of easing measures to combat the impact of coronavirus.

The ECB said it would offer fresh loans to banks, offer previously agreed liquidity facilities at even more favourable rates and it would temporarily increase asset purchases to help the economy cope. But it disappointed markets by keeping interest rates unchanged.

“She delivered what was the consensus. Markets ... clearly they wanted a lot more,” Barnaby Martin, head of credit strategy at BofA, said,

Martin noted the ECB was far more constrained in what it could offer than the U.S. or British central banks.

“We already have negative rates so we can’t do a 50 bps cut like the Fed and the BoE. We’ve already been doing QE for a number of years ... so doubling, tripling, quadrupling it is tricky,” he added.

The euro slipped 0.2% on the day at $1.1226 having briefly risen immediately after the announcement.

In government bond markets, which were positioned for a 10 basis point rate cut, Italian 10-year bond yields jumped more than 20 basis points to a seven-month high at around 1.51% .

Two-year German bond yields, which had fallen back below -1% ahead of the easing steps, rose 5 basis points to -0.91% . Across the euro zone, bond yields gave up early falls to head higher.

Euro zone equities were at their lowest levels since June 2012, extending earlier losses. Euro zone banks and the wider euro STOXX index were both down around 8%.

The iTraxx European crossover CDS index, a gauge of the cost of insuring against defaults by junk debt issuers, rose as high as 588 bps, up over 45 bps after the decision, according to Tradeweb.

“It’s helpful that the interest rate on TLTROs can be as low as -0.75%, so there is significant easing but no change in the headline interest rates which is not good for the euro and highlights the limited ammunition that the ECB has left,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa.

Euro zone money market futures meanwhile scaled back expectations for future rate cuts, suggesting a more than 80% chance of a 10bps cut by July.

Before the ECB decision, markets had positioned for two rate cuts by June. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee, Tommy Wilkes and Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao and Giles Elgood)