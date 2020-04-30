UPDATE 1-Italian bond yields wobble, bank stocks weak as ECB holds fire

(Adds details, comments)

By Yoruk Bahceli, Elizabeth Howcroft and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bond yields briefly rose, then tumbled, while euro zone shares remained weak, after the European Central Bank held off from big moves at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB kept much of its remaining powder dry, reaffirming its already vast bond purchase scheme but holding back on any big policy action for now.

The bank said it would lower interest rates on its long term loan for banks to as little as minus 1% and launch a new loan scheme called Pandemic Emergency Long-Term Refinancing Operations, or PELTROS.

But it did not change its conventional bond buying programme, or its emergency purchases aimed at helping coronavirus-hit economies.

Some analysts had expected an extension of its purchases to issuers that recently lost their investment-grade credit ratings.

“More can be done, it’s just that they chose not to do it today,” said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“We’re now waiting to see what is said in the press conference about credit spreads and about what measures the ECB can take to maintain stability in some of those sovereign debt markets, in particular Italy.”

Ten-year bond yields from Italy - the main victim of the bond market fallout in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic - rose as much as 8 basis points (bps) on the day following the ECB’s decision.

But this reversed, and bonds rallied sharply as ECB chief Christine Lagarde spoke, with two-year yields sliding as much as 15 bps to 0.47%, their lowest in over three weeks.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields extended their fall to -0.54%, hitting a fresh one-month low, and were last down 5 bps on the day.

The gap between Italy’s and Germany’s 10-year bond yields - effectively the risk premium Italy pays on its debt - initially widened to as much as 236 bps, a new high since Friday’s Italian ratings review by S&P.

Euro zone shares accelerated their losses shortly after the ECB’s announcement and banks, which were already battered by disappointing results, underperformed sharply.

However, stocks and shares in the bloc’s lenders gradually recouped some of their losses to where they broadly were prior to the announcement. Euro zone banks were last down 3.9%.

The euro was little changed, hovering around $1.087 .

“The decision to keep all other instruments unchanged shows that the ECB first wants to take stock of all recently taken measures. It probably also wants to keep some powder dry,” said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the euro zone and global head of macro at ING.

“And, this dry powder is needed, as today’s GDP data has given us the first impression of how severe the crisis in the euro zone actually is,” he added, referring to a record contraction in the region’s economy.