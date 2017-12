LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The opening of trading on Eurex will be delayed as the platform’s trading system is experiencing serious issues, the exchange said on Wednesday.

A number of derivative and futures contracts such as German and French government bond futures are among the most actively traded contracts on Eurex.

On its website, Eurex said the exact timeline of the start of trading has not been yet decided. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)