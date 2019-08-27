Italy bonds, stocks rally after PD official says coalition talks make progress

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bond and stock markets rallied on Tuesday after a Democratic Party (PD)official said progress has been made on forming a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star party.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield fell to a 1.143% — its lowest in three years — and was last down 18 bps on the day.

The gap over benchmark German Bund yields narrowed to around 181 bps — its tightest in a month.

Italy’s blue-chip stock index hit its highest in more than three weeks on the comments, rising 1.8% and far outperforming its regional peers. At 1345 GMT, the Milan index was up 1.5%. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)