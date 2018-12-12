UPDATE 2-Italian bonds, stocks rally hard on report Rome to suggest 2 pct deficit target

(Updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Danilo Masoni

LONDON/MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italian government bonds, stocks and the euro rallied on Wednesday after a report that Italy is to propose a budget deficit target of 2 percent - well below the previous target of 2.4 percent.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is ready to propose the new deficit target to the European Union, which rejected the earlier plan.

While a spokesman for Conte declined to confirm the report, Italian bond yields were sharply lower across the board.

Conte is expected to present European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with revised figures at a meeting later on Wednesday, and bond yields in Italy had already been falling earlier in the session on expectations for a compromise .

The Bloomberg report accelerated the rally in prices, pushing the yield on two-year bonds down almost 20 basis points to 0.46 percent - its lowest level since late May, the time when Italy’s political crisis gripped markets.

“The possibility that there could be an agreement on the 2 percent is bringing relief to Italian markets, both bonds and bank stocks which are trading at very depressed levels,” said Roberto Lottici, fund manager at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

Ten-year bond yields fell 13 basis points to 2.98 percent at one stage, falling under three percent for the first time since late September.

It was set to close around that 3 percent mark and the yield spread over 10-year German yields narrowed to around 271 bps, the tightest since early-October, before widening a touch to 274 bps.

Milan’s top share index was up 2.3 percent and banks, a proxy for political risk in the country due to their large sovereign bond holdings, rose 2.2 percent.

The broader euro zone index also spiked higher, up 1.9 percent to a fresh session high and the euro extended gains after the news to rise 0.4 percent on the day at $1.1359.

The EU executive had in October rejected Rome’s draft budget, which forecast the deficit rising to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year from a projected 1.8 percent in 2018.

“This is positive news from Italy, though the actual deficit may actually be higher than that, so the markets will be inclined to take this with a pinch of salt,” said Esther Maria Reichelt, FX strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“But this shows the negotiations between the EU and Italy are on the right track.”

France’s decision earlier this week to raise wages and cut taxes for pensioners had raised expectations that looser purse strings in the euro zone’s number two economy would strengthen Italy’s hand in its budget talks with the EU.

“In the context of the news around France, when you might have expected Italy to become more difficult, I think the fact that they are still willing to compromise has given the markets a positive surprise,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.