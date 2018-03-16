Eurex hit by technical issues, bond and stock futures trading delayed

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Many key European bond and stocks futures, including German Bund futures and DAX futures, did not open for trading on Friday as the Eurex trading system was hit by technical issues.

German Bund futures, which allow investors to hedge against German government bonds, Italian BTP futures and French OAT futures were all down.

Many stock futures were also down, including were Eurostoxx futures and Dax futures

“There are some technical problems for the T7 system which has caused some delays. It’s under investigation currently and we will have updates on our production newsboard. As of now I have no further details on when it will be resolved,” said a Eurex representative.

As a result, trading in government bonds is extremely thin, most likely because investors are unable to hedge their investments, DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz said. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)