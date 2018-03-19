FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Euro, bond yields jump on report ECB shifting debate to rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The euro jumped and euro zone government bond yields rose after a Reuters source-based report that European Central Bank policymakers were shifting the debate from bond buys to the expected path of interest rates.

Germany’s 10-year government yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose three basis points to 0.60 pct in the aftermath of the news.

“For me, the bond market move is driven by the ECB language so there is a significant move in rates,” said Rabobank rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. “It’s led to a bit of a firmer pricing for a Q2 (2019) rate hike than some people had expected.”

The euro rebounded from the day’s lows and rose quarter of a percent to $1.2321. It rose by a similar margin against the franc. (Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

