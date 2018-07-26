Euro zone yields up, stocks futures rise on EU-U.S. trade talks boost

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose and stock futures pointed towards a higher open for European bourses on reports that suggested a trade war between the European Union and the United States could be avoided.

U.S. President Donald Trump has secured concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an EU official who was in the room during talks between Trump and the EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker.

German Bund futures open 42 ticks lower at 161.95 on Thursday while euro zone bond yields were up 2-4 basis points across the board.

European stocks futures were higher across the board —suggesting a higher open for the continent’s stock markets — with futures for Germany’s exporter-heavy DAX up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Kit Rees; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)