Euro zone interbank rate eases a touch from four-year high

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone money market rates inched lower on Tuesday from four-year highs, a sign the Euribor benchmark may be starting to respond to European Central Bank measures aimed at easing the funding rush across the single currency bloc.

Recent weeks had seen a surge in demand for euro lending as companies tapped credit lines to cope with cashflow crises caused by measures to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

That and high dollar funding costs combined to steadily push up short-term interbank borrowing costs, with the three-month Euribor rate fixed at -0.22% late last week, the highest since 2016.

On Monday, the rate was fixed lower, at around -0.25%.

Euribor represents the average interest rate at which a big group of European banks borrow from one another but analysts said the latest rise did not strictly reflect interbank stress.

Pictet global strategist Frederik Ducrozet said that, while it was still early days, the “first notable decline” in the fixing in weeks might reflect the positive impact of ECB bond purchases and the easing of collateral rules.

The euro zone’s central bank said a week ago it would make it easier for banks to borrow cash at rock-bottom rates while the looser collateral requirements allowed lenders to tap its funding operations for hundreds of billions of euros in March.

Under the ECB’s more generous interpretation, a credit institution’s collateral pool can now contain 10% of unsecured debt from a single banking group versus 2.5% previously, analysts noted.

This allows banks to obtain further liquidity from the ECB, so taking some pressure off interbank lending.

Others highlighted the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest steps to ease pressure in U.S. funding markets, the effects of which are spilling into Europe as well.

“The Fed starts the CPFF today so expect euro funding rates to follow tighter USD LIBOR,” said Kenneth Broux, a rates strategist at Societe Generale, referring to the U.S. central bank’s $10 billion commercial paper purchase plan.

Three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR fell to around 1.18% on Tuesday compared to an end-March high of 1.45%. It remains well above 2020 lows of 0.75% hit in early March.

The ECB’s new ESTR interest rate benchmark, which analysts say provides a better picture of uncollateralised wholesale funding conditions in the euro area, has meanwhile eased from highs hit in late March.

But it could take some time for interbank lending rates in the single-currency bloc to come down, with repercussions for the real economy, they added.

“While the sharply higher Euribors are unlikely to reflect a major bank funding stress, it is still a problem,” analysts at SEB said in a note.

“A massive amount of floating-rate debt, including mortgages, is linked to Euribor rates. There is no doubt that the ECB is aiming to ease the business sector liquidity shortage and press the Euribors lower.”