LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A key overnight benchmark rate used by European banks to lend money to each other was fixed at minus 0.291 percent on Friday, down from minus 0.241 percent on Thursday.

A surge in the Euro Over Night Index Average (EONIA) over the past two fixings has caught markets by surprise, raising questions about possible funding stress. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jemima Kelly)