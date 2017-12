UPDATE 1-MONEY MARKETS-Jump in overnight euro bank lending rate baffles markets

* EONIA jumps to highest level since March 2016

* Surge in EONIA rate at fixing shocks markets

* May reflect need for funds by a bank - analysts

* Friday’s EONIA fixing now in focus (Adds chart, context, comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A key overnight benchmark rate European banks use to lend money to each other has surged this week to its highest level since March 2016, raising questions about possible funding stress although traders said the benchmark remained valid.

The Euro Over Night Index Average (EONIA) has spiked 12 basis points over two fixings, leaving analysts puzzled by the sudden surge.

It was fixed at -0.241 percent on Thursday, its highest since March 2016 and was set for its biggest weekly rise since November 2014, according to Reuters data.

That’s a marked contrast for a rate that has been in a tight trading range for more than a year.

Traders said they suspected the sharp rise in the rate was sparked by demand for funds by one bank but did not have any further details, while others added that month-end demand for funds may also have made a contribution to the rise.

“I haven’t heard anything systemic here and it seems to be related to one firm which is having some funding issues and we will come to know next week,” said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale.

“There is no spillover effect to other markets for now.”

A spokeswoman for the European Central Bank confirmed that the readings of the fixing were accurate. They are published after the close of markets on each trading day.

Another possible cause for the EONIA spike could be a bank or banks which recently enjoyed ratings upgrades, switching their source of funding from the ECB to the interbank market, other analysts said.

But while the rare spike in EONIA rates has caused a stir in financial markets, most analysts did not believe it was a sign of broader funding stress among European banks.

Most also reckon the benchmark remains a valid measure of interbank lending rates.

“We have a robust economic backdrop, countries such as Italy have been addressing problems in its banks and the sector is more solid than it has been for some time, so I don’t see liquidity problems,” said DZ Bank rate strategist René Albrecht.

Still, given this week’s sharp moves, traders and analysts said they would be watching Friday’s fixing with interest.

“EONIA is only built on real deals, the only weakness is that it is 28 contributors,” said one euro zone money market trader. “I don’t think we will see a normal fixing tonight.”