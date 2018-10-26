FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone money markets push back rate hike bets to December 2019

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets have pushed back rate hike expectations, and are now only fully pricing in a 10 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank for December 2019.

They had been fully pricing in a hike for October 2019 on Monday.

In addition, money market pricing suggests that investors are now only pricing in a 50 percent chance of a 10 basis point rate hike in September 2019, from nearly 90 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Virginia Furness)

