Three-month Euribor rises to highest since early 2016

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - A key euro zone money market rate rose to its highest level in more than four years on Wednesday, a move that analysts said likely reflected higher borrowing costs in the periphery.

The three-month Euribor rate fixed was fixed at -0.19% in afternoon European trading, up from -0.23% the previous session and was at its highest level since early 2016.

“You can’t exclude that there is a dislocation of financing costs between banks in the euro area,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet, explaining the higher Euribor fixing.

He said that of the 18 euro area banks that contribute to the Euribor fixing, seven are from the periphery, and if they are seeing higher funding costs that would be reflecting in a higher Euribor rate overall. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)