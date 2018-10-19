FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro zone markets push back rate hike bets as EU clamps down on Italy budget

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets are not fully pricing in an interest rate rise from the European Central Bank until October 2019, having earlier this week priced in a hike for September next year.

Money markets now suggest there is only a 75 percent chance of a 10 bps ECB rate hike in September 2019.

Investors have been increasingly pricing in the possibility that a tussle between Italy and the European Union on budget plans may force the ECB to be more cautious in removing stimulus. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

