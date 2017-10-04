TABLE-Euro zone retail sales much lower than expected in Aug

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data for retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro in August: Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month* Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 EA19 Total retail trade 0.6 0.0 0.5 0.5 -0.3 -0.5 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.1 1.2 -0.6 0.6 -0.6 -0.3 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 1.3 -0.9 1.0 0.5 0.0 -0.4 Textiles, clothing, footwear 0.1 -1.2 0.6 -0.4 0.3 -0.1 Electrical goods and furniture 1.4 0.0 -0.7 1.2 0.0 -0.5 Computer equipment, books and other 2.0 -1.0 0.8 0.4 0.6 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods 1.5 -0.2 1.5 -0.2 -0.6 0.9 Mail orders and internet 2.4 -1.0 4.0 -1.9 4.8 : Automotive fuel in specialised stores 0.5 -0.6 1.2 1.0 -0.9 -0.9 EU28 Total retail trade 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.0 1.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.3 -0.1 0.5 0.9 0.1 0.2 Textiles, clothing, footwear 0.3 -1.0 1.2 -0.5 0.2 0.0 Electrical goods and furniture 1.3 0.4 -1.4 1.5 0.4 -0.9 Computer equipment, books and other -0.9 -0.7 1.2 1.7 0.3 0.4 Pharmaceutical and medical goods 1.3 -0.2 1.3 0.3 -0.6 0.8 Mail orders and internet -0.5 2.2 1.6 0.2 1.4 1.7 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 0.1 0.3 1.2 0.5 -0.6 -0.5 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year* Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 EA19 Total retail trade 3.0 2.8 2.7 3.5 2.3 1.2 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.6 3.5 2.1 2.7 1.5 1.1 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 4.4 2.7 3.6 3.8 3.6 2.3 Textiles, clothing, footwear 7.2 2.8 3.6 1.7 1.8 2.2 Electrical goods and furniture 4.2 2.4 2.6 4.0 4.0 3.6 Computer equipment, books and other 5.4 2.7 3.2 4.4 4.5 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods 2.0 2.2 3.9 3.4 1.3 2.6 Mail orders and internet 11.1 6.6 11.7 6.9 12.8 : Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.2 0.0 -0.1 4.1 1.1 -0.2 EU28 Total retail trade 2.8 3.0 2.7 3.3 2.4 2.0 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.3 3.5 2.0 2.0 1.3 1.2 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 4.3 3.1 3.4 4.3 3.8 3.3 Textiles, clothing, footwear 7.3 3.7 4.4 2.8 2.2 2.8 Electrical goods and furniture 4.4 3.6 2.2 4.2 4.3 3.5 Computer equipment, books and other 3.1 0.0 1.3 3.9 3.5 4.7 Pharmaceutical and medical goods 2.9 3.0 4.5 4.7 2.4 3.2 Mail orders and internet 13.4 11.9 13.0 11.7 12.6 12.7 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.0 0.2 1.0 4.1 1.4 0.8 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)