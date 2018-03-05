FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

TABLE-Euro zone retail sales stronger than expected y/y in January

    BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following
data on retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro in January:
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month 
                                                            Aug-17  Sep-17  Oct-17  Nov-17  Dec-17  Jan-18
 EA19                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                         -0.2     1.0    -1.1     2.0    -1.0    -0.1
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                    -0.2     1.2    -1.5     1.2    -0.4    -0.2
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     0.1     0.8    -1.3     2.8    -1.4    -0.3
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           0.4     3.3    -5.9     5.6    -2.5       :
        Electrical goods and furniture                        -0.4     0.3    -0.4     1.8    -2.1       :
        Computer equipment, books and other                   -0.8     0.3    -1.0     2.1    -0.7       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       0.9     0.6    -0.7     1.0    -0.3       :
        Mail orders and internet                              -0.6     1.2    -1.8     4.6    -2.2    -1.1
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                    -0.9    -0.1    -0.4     0.8    -0.5     0.1
 EU28                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          0.6     0.3    -0.9     2.1    -0.9    -0.1
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     0.2     0.3    -1.0     1.3    -0.6    -0.3
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     1.0     0.2    -1.4     3.0    -1.2    -0.2
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           0.1     3.1    -5.0     4.8    -2.1     0.2
        Electrical goods and furniture                        -1.0     0.8     0.3     1.7    -2.4     1.1
        Computer equipment, books and other                    1.7    -2.8    -2.8     5.0    -0.2     0.3
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       0.9     0.8    -0.4     1.0    -0.1    -0.2
        Mail orders and internet                               4.5     0.8    -1.2     3.3    -2.1    -0.6
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                    -0.4    -0.7     0.0     0.8     0.0     0.3
 Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year
                                                            Aug-17  Sep-17  Oct-17  Nov-17  Dec-17  Jan-18
 EA19                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          1.8     3.9     0.3     3.7     2.1     2.3
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     0.9     2.3    -0.3     1.8     1.2     0.8
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     3.3     5.7     0.5     5.6     3.0     3.8
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           2.1    13.2    -6.6     5.3     1.9       :
        Electrical goods and furniture                         3.2     4.7     1.6     5.1     0.6       :
        Computer equipment, books and other                    3.0     3.2     0.1     4.0     2.6       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       2.3     2.9     1.8     2.4     1.4       :
        Mail orders and internet                              10.3    12.9     3.6    12.9     7.5     8.8
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                    -0.3     0.5    -0.2     0.4     0.1     0.2
 EU28                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          2.6     3.6     0.4     3.4     2.6     2.7
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                     1.2     1.5    -0.4     1.4     1.0     0.6
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     4.1     5.7     0.8     5.0     3.9     4.2
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           2.2    12.1    -5.1     4.9     3.2     2.3
        Electrical goods and furniture                         2.8     4.6     2.5     4.5     1.5     3.0
        Computer equipment, books and other                    5.1     1.3    -3.2     2.9     2.6     3.1
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                       3.4     4.6     3.8     5.4     4.3     3.6
        Mail orders and internet                              14.3    15.2     7.8    13.3    10.4    10.6
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                     1.1     0.8     0.7     1.3     1.4     1.7
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 monthly rise and a 2.1 percent year-on-year gain.

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
