TABLE-Euro zone retail sales up 1.9 pct y/y in Dec as expected

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in December: Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month* Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 EA19 Total retail trade 0.0 -0.2 0.9 -1.2 2.0 -1.1 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.5 0.0 1.2 -1.5 1.3 -0.7 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.3 0.0 0.7 -1.3 2.8 -1.2 Textiles, clothing, footwear 0.1 0.3 3.2 -5.8 5.8 -3.3 Electrical goods and furniture 0.0 -0.3 0.5 -0.6 1.8 -1.5 Computer equipment, books and other 0.8 -0.7 0.3 -1.1 2.1 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods -0.5 0.9 0.6 -0.7 0.7 0.8 Mail orders and internet 5.1 -1.1 1.8 -3.9 7.4 : Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.5 -0.8 -0.2 -0.2 0.3 -1.5 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year* Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 EA19 Total retail trade 2.3 2.4 4.3 0.5 3.9 1.9 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.5 1.2 2.6 0.0 2.2 1.3 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 3.6 3.6 6.2 0.6 5.6 2.7 Textiles, clothing, footwear 1.9 2.7 12.3 -6.3 5.9 1.3 Electrical goods and furniture 3.9 3.6 5.4 1.9 5.4 2.2 Computer equipment, books and other 4.9 3.9 4.0 0.3 4.3 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods 1.3 2.9 3.5 2.0 2.5 2.8 Mail orders and internet 12.9 11.1 14.1 4.6 13.5 : Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.2 0.0 0.3 0.5 0.6 -0.8 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)